Open Menu

Russia's Patrushev To Meet With BRICS Colleagues In South Africa - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Russia's Patrushev to Meet With BRICS Colleagues in South Africa - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit South Africa on Monday and Tuesday, the press service of the Security Council informed in a statement.

"In Johannesburg, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in the 13th annual meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues of the BRICS states, as well as in a separate extended meeting in the 'Friends of BRICS' format at the level of secretaries of security councils and national security advisers," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Johannesburg South Africa

Recent Stories

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

3 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

5 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

5 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

6 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

7 hours ago
Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

7 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

9 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

9 hours ago

More Stories From World