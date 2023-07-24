MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit South Africa on Monday and Tuesday, the press service of the Security Council informed in a statement.

"In Johannesburg, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in the 13th annual meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues of the BRICS states, as well as in a separate extended meeting in the 'Friends of BRICS' format at the level of secretaries of security councils and national security advisers," the statement says.