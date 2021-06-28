(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev plans to visit Belarus on Tuesday where Moscow-Minsk consultations on security will take place, the council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev plans to visit Belarus on Tuesday where Moscow-Minsk consultations on security will take place, the council said on Monday.

"On June 29, Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Nikolai Patrushev will visit Belarus.

In Minsk, Nikolai Patrushev and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich will hold Russian-Belarusian consultations on security issues with the participation of the apparatus of the Security Councils and a number of ministries and departments of the two countries," the center said in a statement.