JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday called upon the United States and Israel to prevent Syria from turning into a platform for geopolitical strife.

Patrushev is currently in Jerusalem for a historic trilateral meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

The gathering is aimed at resolving the crises in Syria and the middle East as a whole.

"[At the meeting we] stressed that Syria should not become an arena of geopolitical confrontation," Patrushev said.