MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The "pattern of malign behavior" shown by Russia makes it the "most acute threat" to the security of the United Kingdom, Jeremy Fleming, the director of UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), said on Friday.

"Just last week, the UK, US, and others called out Russia for carrying out the SolarWinds compromise. Russia's pattern of malign behavior around the world whether in cyberspace, in election interference, or in the aggressive operations of their intelligence services, demonstrates that it remains the most acute threat to the UK's national and collective security," Fleming said at an event ran by Imperial College London.