MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in Mordovia denied on Tuesday lawyers' claims about a hunger strike of US citizen Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for assaulting police officers.

"The media reports about a hunger strike of convict Trevor Reed is not true ...

Reed did not address the (prison) administration with a statement to declare a hunger strike. He takes food in line with the daily schedule," the penitentiary service said in a statement.

Reed is serving his sentence "in full compliance with the Russian law," with no violations against him recorded in the Mordovian prison, the service stressed.