UrduPoint.com

Russia's Penitentiary Service Refutes Claims About US Citizen Reed's Hunger Strike

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Russia's Penitentiary Service Refutes Claims About US Citizen Reed's Hunger Strike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in Mordovia denied on Tuesday lawyers' claims about a hunger strike of US citizen Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for assaulting police officers.

"The media reports about a hunger strike of convict Trevor Reed is not true ...

Reed did not address the (prison) administration with a statement to declare a hunger strike. He takes food in line with the daily schedule," the penitentiary service said in a statement.

Reed is serving his sentence "in full compliance with the Russian law," with no violations against him recorded in the Mordovian prison, the service stressed.

Related Topics

Police Russia Lawyers Media

Recent Stories

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

1 minute ago
 Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromari ..

Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Rea ..

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Reaffirmed NATO's Support for Pol ..

12 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

12 minutes ago
 Georgia reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago
 Man kills wife and son in Kohat

Man kills wife and son in Kohat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.