UrduPoint.com

Russia's Penitentiary Service Seeks Real Prison Term For Navalny's Brother - Court

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Russia's Penitentiary Service Seeks Real Prison Term for Navalny's Brother - Court

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service seeks to replace the suspended sentence of Oleg Navalny, the brother of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, over the violation of public health guidelines during protests with a real one, Moscow's Lyublino district court told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service seeks to replace the suspended sentence of Oleg Navalny, the brother of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, over the violation of public health guidelines during protests with a real one, Moscow's Lyublino district court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Lyublino district court received documents on the abolition of probation against (Oleg) Navalny," the court said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ayub Teaching Hospital prepared to tackle the thre ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital prepared to tackle the threat of Omicron variant: Dr. Ale ..

10 minutes ago
 China's President Xi meets IOC President Thomas Ba ..

China's President Xi meets IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing: state media

13 minutes ago
 PDWP approves Rs 4.705b schemes

PDWP approves Rs 4.705b schemes

14 minutes ago
 Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave ..

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

16 minutes ago
 Russia's Southern Military District Begins Checkin ..

Russia's Southern Military District Begins Checking Combat Readiness - Spokesper ..

16 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Faces Fresh Calls to Resign Over 2020 ..

UK's Johnson Faces Fresh Calls to Resign Over 2020 Birthday Party at 10 Downing ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.