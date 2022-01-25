Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service seeks to replace the suspended sentence of Oleg Navalny, the brother of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, over the violation of public health guidelines during protests with a real one, Moscow's Lyublino district court told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service seeks to replace the suspended sentence of Oleg Navalny, the brother of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, over the violation of public health guidelines during protests with a real one, Moscow's Lyublino district court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Lyublino district court received documents on the abolition of probation against (Oleg) Navalny," the court said.