UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Peresvet Laser System To Be Installed On Plane - Deputy Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Russia's Peresvet Laser System to Be Installed on Plane - Deputy Defense Minister

Russia's Peresvet laser system is planned to be installed on aircraft, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russia's Peresvet laser system is planned to be installed on aircraft, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"We are also engaged in increasing the Peresvet system's power. We plan to place it on an aircraft in the coming years," Krivoruchko said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Speed of Russian Kinzhal, Zircon Hypersonic Missil ..

2 minutes ago

Justice (r ) Javed Iqbal did lobbying to grab post ..

13 minutes ago

New TOS-2 Flamethrower System to Be Ready for Seri ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Signed Deal on S-350 Vityaz ..

19 minutes ago

Russia to Finalize Development of Laser System for ..

22 minutes ago

Weekly inflation increases by 0.65 percent

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.