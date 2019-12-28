Russia's Peresvet laser system is planned to be installed on aircraft, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russia's Peresvet laser system is planned to be installed on aircraft, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"We are also engaged in increasing the Peresvet system's power. We plan to place it on an aircraft in the coming years," Krivoruchko said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.