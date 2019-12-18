UrduPoint.com
Russia's Peresvet System Used To Cover Mobile Missile Systems Since December - Military

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia's Peresvet laser system has been used to cover Russian missile systems since December 2019, Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said at a briefing.

"Since early December, Peresvet laser systems have been on combat duty in the positional areas of mobile ground missile systems with the task of covering up their maneuvering operations," Gerasimov said addressing foreign military attaches as quoted by Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

During his annual address to the Federal Assembly last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had developed a number of strategic weapons, including Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic missile systems, and underwater drone called Poseidon and laser weapon called Peresvet.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in January that all Peresvet ground-based combat laser systems that had been already in service with the Russian Armed Forces were put on combat duty in testing regime at their designated sites.

