Russia's Peskov Blames Europe's Overreliance On Renewables For Fuel Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia's Peskov Blames Europe's Overreliance on Renewables for Fuel Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Russian presidential spokesperson suggested on Sunday that politicians in the EU placed too much trust in renewables, particularly wind power, when forming national energy baskets.

"They miscalculated. They counted on wind power and there was no wind for several months.

They counted on the spot market, but it shifted to pricier commodities," Dmitry Peskov told a Rossiya show.

"They cannot admit it because they are politicians and they will be forced out of office. The only thing left for them is to demonize someone. Who is the best target for demonization? A huge eastern bear, which is us," he explained.

