(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has returned from Luhansk, where he delivered a mass media course for the press services and media from the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR, DPR), the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to Dmitry Sergeyevich (Peskov).

He has just returned from Luhansk where he delivered the education course for the journalists and press services of the LPR and DPR," Kiriyenko said during a jury meeting of the Znaniye (Knowledge) educational prize.

The prize was established in 2021 to recognize the achievements of Russian teachers, lecturers, bloggers, companies, media and other individuals and projects from different fields, which carry out educational activities.