Russia's Peterhof Museum To Receive 400 Items Of Renowned Benois Family - Culture Ministry

Published May 30, 2023

Russia's Peterhof Museum to Receive 400 Items of Renowned Benois Family - Culture Ministry

Over 400 historical items belonging to the Benois, a famous family of St. Petersburg artists and architects, will be donated to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve by Italian collector Pietro Pittaro, the Russian Culture Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Over 400 historical items belonging to the Benois, a famous family of St. Petersburg artists and architects, will be donated to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve by Italian collector Pietro Pittaro, the Russian Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On May 31, 2023, a festive ceremony will be held at the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, during which the unique archive of the renowned St. Petersburg family of artists and architects, as well as the tailcoat of Nicola Benois, chief scenographer and costume designer at La Scala, the visionary behind the Benois Family Museum, will be donated to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve by Italian collector Pietro Pittaro," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that this is not the first donation by Pittaro to Russian museums.

"The tradition of returning cultural artifacts to their homeland has been developing for centuries. Outstanding Russian patrons and philanthropists laid the foundation for it, and today art lovers continue the tradition. We are living in difficult times when most of the Western countries are pursuing policies against Russia and the Russian people. In this context, cultural diplomacy assumes a special importance," the head of the Russian Center for Film Festivals and International Programs, Tatyana Shumova, was quoted as saying by the ministry.

In 2016, Pittaro donated an easel, palettes, brushes and some of the drawings of Russian painter Alexandre Benois to the Peterhof State Museum Reserve.

