Russia's Petrovax Delays Production Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Until 2021 - Press Service

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:08 PM

Russia's Petrovax has postponed the start of the production of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, CanSino Biologics Ad5-nCoV, until 2021, the press service of the pharmaceutical company told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's Petrovax has postponed the start of the production of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, CanSino Biologics Ad5-nCoV, until 2021, the press service of the pharmaceutical company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In September, the company expected to produce over four million doses of the vaccine each month in 2020 and increase the monthly production volume up to 10 million doses in 2021.

"Once the vaccine is registered by the Russian Health Ministry, Petrovax is planning to produce the vaccine at its facilities in the Moscow Region using the full cycle technology of finished dosage form. According to the current schedule, the start of the vaccine's production is set for 2021," the press service said.

The company added that "the global need for COVID-19 vaccines varies from 3-5 billion doses. The experts have assessed that Russia needs 70 million doses annually, as 60-70 percent of the population must be immune to the virus to stop the pandemic."

China's CanSino Biologics Ad5-nCoV vaccine is made up of a harmless cold virus known as adenovirus type-5 to deliver genetic material from the coronavirus into the body. The vaccine triggers an immune response to COVID-19.

In August, Russia already registered its own pioneer COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Additionally, in October, Russia registered another COVID-19 vaccine, EpiVacCorona.

