Russia's Akademik Lomonosov, the world's first industrial floating thermal nuclear power plant, has entered commercial operation in the country's Arctic autonomous region of Chukotka, nuclear utility Rosenergoatom, which is part of state corporation Rosatom, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia's Akademik Lomonosov, the world's first industrial floating thermal nuclear power plant, has entered commercial operation in the country's Arctic autonomous region of Chukotka, nuclear utility Rosenergoatom, which is part of state corporation Rosatom, said on Friday.

"On May 22, 2020, the world's first floating nuclear thermal power plant was put into commercial operation. The order was signed by Rosenergoatom General Director Andrey Petrov," a statement read.

The Akademik Lomonosov began supplying energy to the Chaun-Bilibino energy center in the Chukotka region in December. Since its launch, the floating nuclear power plant has generated over 47.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, comprising 20 percent of the energy center's needs.

On Thursday, the Far Eastern department of Russia's technology supervisory body, Rostekhnadzor, conducted an inspection of the nuclear power plant. The Akademik Lomonosov passed all the required tests, Rosenergoatom stated.

"The documents indicate that the floating thermal nuclear power plant fully complies with all applicable regulations and rules. This includes all epidemiological, environment, fire, construction requirements, and all government standards," the utility stated.

The thermal nuclear power plant has been earmarked to provide additional electricity to some of Russia's most remote regions. The Akademik Lomonosov has been based near the Arctic town of Pevek, becoming the world's northernmost nuclear power plant.