Russia's Plan To Open Consulate In Vancouver Blocked By Trudeau Gov't - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia's plans to open a consulate in Vancouver are being blocked by the Canadian government, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

Stepanov had told Sputnik last February that Russia had submitted an official request to increase its consular presence in Canada, but had not received a clear response.

"Trudeau's team has blocked it all," Stepanov said. "Despite declarations of commitment to the policy of multiculturalism, it blocks the access of Russians to consular services.

Russia has a consular section at the embassy in Ottawa, as well as consulates in Montreal and Toronto.

Stepanov spoke to Sputnik on Diplomats' Day, which is traditionally celebrated in Russia on February 10 and honors Russian diplomatic staff, past and present.

The holiday was created in 2002 by presidential decree, in reference to February 10, 1549, the date when the Posolsky Prikaz, Russia's first foreign affairs agency, was first mentioned in official chronicles.

