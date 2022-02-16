(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy accused Ukraine's envoy to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya of demagogy and misrepresentation of facts.

Kyslytsya earlier said Russia allegedly cannot document its rights to permanent membership in the UN Security Council. According to him, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Russian Federation did not go through the procedure for joining the UN, provided for by the Charter. He also accused the UN Secretariat of hiding documents related to the issue and called on the organization to admit the mistake and disclose them.

"Mr. Kyslytsya bases his position on a set of pseudo-juridical statements pretending that they are axiomatic. However, it doesn't take an international law scholar to see that his presentation is built around empty demagogy and deliberate misrepresentation of facts. Most importantly, he juggles the terms 'succession' and 'continuity' as if they were synonyms. From the legal viewpoint, they have completely different meaning," Polyanskiy told Sputnik.