UrduPoint.com

Russia's Polyanskiy Accuses Ukrainian Envoy To UN Of Demagogy, Misrepresentation Of Facts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Polyanskiy Accuses Ukrainian Envoy to UN of Demagogy, Misrepresentation of Facts

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy accused Ukraine's envoy to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya of demagogy and misrepresentation of facts.

Kyslytsya earlier said Russia allegedly cannot document its rights to permanent membership in the UN Security Council. According to him, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Russian Federation did not go through the procedure for joining the UN, provided for by the Charter. He also accused the UN Secretariat of hiding documents related to the issue and called on the organization to admit the mistake and disclose them.

"Mr. Kyslytsya bases his position on a set of pseudo-juridical statements pretending that they are axiomatic. However, it doesn't take an international law scholar to see that his presentation is built around empty demagogy and deliberate misrepresentation of facts. Most importantly, he juggles the terms 'succession' and 'continuity' as if they were synonyms. From the legal viewpoint, they have completely different meaning," Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2022

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th February 2022

54 minutes ago
 SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharj ..

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

7 hours ago
 Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

9 hours ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>