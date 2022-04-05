(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the situation with Ukraine.

"Contrary to speculations voiced today, Russia's use of nuclear potential is possible only in response to the use of nuclear and other types of WMD (weapons of mass destruction) against it and / or its allies or in the event of aggression against our country with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is under threat," Polyanskiy said at a meeting of the UN Disarmament Commission.

"These criteria can in no way be applied to the scenario currently unfolding in Ukraine. Moreover, Russia firmly adheres to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it must not be unleashed," he said.

Polyanskiy said claims about the alleged possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine have no rational basis.