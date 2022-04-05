UrduPoint.com

Russia's Polyanskiy Rejects Possibility Of Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Russia's Polyanskiy Rejects Possibility of Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the situation with Ukraine.

"Contrary to speculations voiced today, Russia's use of nuclear potential is possible only in response to the use of nuclear and other types of WMD (weapons of mass destruction) against it and / or its allies or in the event of aggression against our country with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is under threat," Polyanskiy said at a meeting of the UN Disarmament Commission.

"These criteria can in no way be applied to the scenario currently unfolding in Ukraine. Moreover, Russia firmly adheres to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it must not be unleashed," he said.

Polyanskiy said claims about the alleged possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine have no rational basis.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear Event

Recent Stories

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Ta ..

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - Sta ..

6 hours ago
 Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Wester ..

Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

6 hours ago
 Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab Sta ..

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

6 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

6 hours ago
 Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to ..

Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to Friendly Ties With Russia - E ..

6 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Mini ..

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry, 40 Diplomats Expelled - ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.