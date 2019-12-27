MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The medium case scenario, proposed by the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), envisages the decrease of the country's population from 146.741 million people as of January 1, 2020, to 142.993 million as of the beginning of 2036.

The natural population decline will rise from 355,700 people to 398,500 by 2036, under the scenario. The forecast says that 67.163 million men and 75.

83 million women will live in Russia by 2036.

Under the high scenario, the Russian population will amount to 146.798 million people at the beginning of 2020 and 150.126 million at the beginning of 2036.

The low scenario envisages that 146.706 million people will live in Russia at the beginning of 2020 and 134.277 million at the beginning of 2036.

Russia comes ninth in the list of the most populated countries, falling behind China, India, the United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Nigeria and Bangladesh.