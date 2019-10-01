Russia's principles on Donbas crisis settlement remain unchanged no matter US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker resigns or not, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russia's principles on Donbas crisis settlement remain unchanged no matter US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker resigns or not, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

CNN has recently reported, citing sources, that Volker has resigned. However, there has not been any official confirmation yet.

"We would like to hope that the US administration recognizes the lack of alternatives to the Minsk agreements and the importance of implementing the pressing steps, such as forces withdrawal from two settlements and formal documentation of the Steinmeier formula. Without this, any progress cannot be discussed.

Regardless of whether Volker retains his position or not, whether he has resigned or not, whether there will be changes, these constants in our position will remain unchanged. We call on the US administration to use common sense," Ryabkov told reporters, noting that he had no exact information on Volker's resignation.

The Steinmeier formula, proposed by then-German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016, is a peace plan for the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine. It stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law. In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status.