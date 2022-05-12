Moscow's position on Kiev joining the European Union has now changed and is similar to Russia's stance on Ukraine's ascension to NATO, Deputy Envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday

"(At Istanbul talks) we were not worrying about the situation but it changed after Mr. (EU Commissioner) Josep Borrell's statement that this war should be won on the battleground. I think our position on Ukraine joining the European Union is now more similar to NATO," he said.