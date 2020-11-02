Russia's official position on the future of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement has not yet been formulated, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia's official position on the future of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement has not yet been formulated, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Novak had discussed on Monday with heads of the country's oil companies a delay in easing the OPEC+ oil production cut agreement until the end of the first quarter 2021.

"Unfortunately, I do not see an opportunity ... to comment on internal meetings, as a result of which a final decision has not yet been made.

... It is still difficult for me to give any comments before an official position is formulated. When, accordingly, the meeting on November 17 will be held, then we will be able to do this," Sorokin said during the Moscow Exchange Forum 2020, answering about topics discussed at the meeting chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday.

The energy ministry estimates Russia's compliance with the terms of the OPEC+ agreement in October at least not lower than in the previous two or three months, Sorokin added.