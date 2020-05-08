UrduPoint.com
Russia's Power Consumption Falls By 2.8% Year-on-Year In April - Energy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Russia's Power Consumption Falls by 2.8% Year-on-Year in April - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russia's electricity consumption fell by 2.8 percent to 84.3 billion kilowatt-hours in April, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

"The total energy consumption in Russia in the period from the beginning of the year to the end of April amounted to 374.65 billion kWh (1.

5% lower than the same period last year), while consumption in April 2020 amounted to 84.3 billion kWh (2.8% lower than in April 2019)," the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, the operator of Russia's unified energy system (UES) said that electricity consumption in the UES fell by 2.9 percent to 82.9 billion kilowatt-hours in April. This figure does not include generation and consumption of electricity in areas isolated from the UES.

