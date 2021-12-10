UrduPoint.com

Russia's Preparation For Security Guarantees Talks With West In Advanced Stage - Ryabkov

Russia's internal preparation for discussing security guarantees with the West is in an advanced stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

"Our internal preparation for the launch of work on security guarantees is at an advanced stage.

Formats, directions all of this is in the process of formation," Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

In the near future, Moscow will present to colleagues on the other side its vision of directions, subjects, formats and sites for joint work, he added.

