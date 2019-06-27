UrduPoint.com
Russia's Presence In Venezuela Helped Scale Down US Aggression - Senior Bolivian Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

Russia's presence in Venezuela helped scale down US aggression, the head of the Bolivian presidential administration, Juan Ramon Quintana, told Sputnik

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia's presence in Venezuela helped scale down US aggression, the head of the Bolivian presidential administration, Juan Ramon Quintana, told Sputnik.

"I would say that Russia is playing a role of a geopolitical mediator in Latin America.

We think that we can find a balanced framework for the relationships in the region, with Russia and China. I think the most important example at the moment is the Russian-Venezuelan relationship. Russia's very presence in Venezuela helped diminish US aggression regarding their intention to destroy Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela," Quintana said.

