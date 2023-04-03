UrduPoint.com

Russia's Presidency At UNSC Based On UN Charter Guiding Principles - UNSG Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Russia's Presidency at UNSC Based on UN Charter Guiding Principles - UNSG Spokesman

Russia's presidency at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is based on the guiding principles of the UN Charter, UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia's presidency at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is based on the guiding principles of the UN Charter, UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"There is a charter, which is our guiding principles, and that's the way we work as you know, and as I've said repeatedly, the secretary general has no authority on the way the Security Council does its work,' Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The spokesman was responding to criticism of Russia's presidency at the UNSC in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On April 1, Russia assumed its rotational presidency of the Security Council for the month of April 2023.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia April

Recent Stories

Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine fo ..

Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine for Reconstruction, NATO Coopera ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions ..

Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions against holding them separate ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects free flour centers in Kasu ..

5 minutes ago
 Investigators Believe Yacht Was Not Only Vessel In ..

Investigators Believe Yacht Was Not Only Vessel Involved in Nord Stream Attack - ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews renovation of Badshahi Mosque

Meeting reviews renovation of Badshahi Mosque

5 minutes ago
 New York Police Steps Up Security at Manhattan Cou ..

New York Police Steps Up Security at Manhattan Court Ahead of Trump Arraignment

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.