UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia's presidency at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is based on the guiding principles of the UN Charter, UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"There is a charter, which is our guiding principles, and that's the way we work as you know, and as I've said repeatedly, the secretary general has no authority on the way the Security Council does its work,' Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The spokesman was responding to criticism of Russia's presidency at the UNSC in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On April 1, Russia assumed its rotational presidency of the Security Council for the month of April 2023.