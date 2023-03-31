(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia's presidency in the UN Security Council will be eventful, and Moscow will exercise all its rights, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russia is to assume presidency in the UN Security Council in April.

"(Russia's presidency) will be eventful. Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. And it will exercise all its rights that are provided for by this. Naturally, remaining a responsible member of the Security Council and the United Nations," Peskov told reporters.