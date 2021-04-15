UrduPoint.com
Russia's Prigozhin Believes US Hit Him With Sanctions Because Of Assistance To Africa

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

Russia's Prigozhin Believes US Hit Him With Sanctions Because of Assistance to Africa

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin told Sputnik on Thursday that he was targeted by the US sanctions because of his humanitarian assistance for African countries

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin told Sputnik on Thursday that he was targeted by the US sanctions because of his humanitarian assistance for African countries.

"For two weeks already, I have been providing humanitarian assistance to the poorest Sudan's population stratums in Khartoum, and I am happy that I have delivered 2 millions of sets already.

The US reaction is certainly highly productive, since no one in the world has the right to do good, only them. This is why they put me on the sanctions list. I say with full responsibility that words 'Yevgeny Prigozhin' correspond to words 'doing good to the world'," Prigozhin said.

More Stories From World

