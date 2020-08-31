Interpol has stopped international persecution of Russian company Concord Management and Consulting and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on August 28, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Interpol has stopped international persecution of Russian company Concord Management and Consulting and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on August 28, the company said on Monday.

"After the victory in the US court, Concord Management and Consulting and Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin appealed to Interpol with a demand to stop the international persecution.

Today, documents were received that Interpol had stopped this persecution since August 28," the company said in a statement.