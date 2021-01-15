MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has proposed to the Central African Republic (CAR) to erect a monument at the place of death of murdered Russian journalists, the businessman's company Concord said on Thursday.

According to the company, the Central African armed forces liberated the outskirts of the city of Sibut, where Russian nationals Orkhan Dzhemal, Kyrill Radchenko, and Alexander Rastorguev were killed in July 2018 while working for an investigative media outlet belonging to Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

"The [Concord] press service informs that, in light of these events, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin sent an official letter to the car minister of culture, Mr.

Dieudonne Ndomate. In the letter, Yevgeny Viktorovich proposed installing a monument at the site of the Russian journalists' death at his own expense. The monument will serve as a symbol of the Central African Republic people's long fight against armed groups and a memorial to their victims," the company said in a statement posted on the VKontakte social network.

Previously, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik that the country's government was doing everything possible to investigate the murder of the Russian journalists.