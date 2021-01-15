UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Prigozhin Offers To Build Monument To Russian Journalists Killed In CAR - Company

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Prigozhin Offers to Build Monument to Russian Journalists Killed in CAR - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has proposed to the Central African Republic (CAR) to erect a monument at the place of death of murdered Russian journalists, the businessman's company Concord said on Thursday.

According to the company, the Central African armed forces liberated the outskirts of the city of Sibut, where Russian nationals Orkhan Dzhemal, Kyrill Radchenko, and Alexander Rastorguev were killed in July 2018 while working for an investigative media outlet belonging to Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

"The [Concord] press service informs that, in light of these events, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin sent an official letter to the car minister of culture, Mr.

Dieudonne Ndomate. In the letter, Yevgeny Viktorovich proposed installing a monument at the site of the Russian journalists' death at his own expense. The monument will serve as a symbol of the Central African Republic people's long fight against armed groups and a memorial to their victims," the company said in a statement posted on the VKontakte social network.

Previously, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik that the country's government was doing everything possible to investigate the murder of the Russian journalists.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Company Car Sibut Concord Central African Republic SITE July 2018 Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

6 minutes ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

51 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

2 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

36 minutes ago

New York City Police Face Lawsuit for Injuries in ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.