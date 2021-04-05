UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Prigozhin Ready To Help Navalny Crack Down On Abusers Of His YouTube Channel

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia's Prigozhin Ready to Help Navalny Crack Down on Abusers of His YouTube Channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Lawyers of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin are willing to help opposition figure Alexey Navalny bring to justice those who call for extremism and engage in defamatory activities using his name on the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel, the media mogul's company Concord said on Monday, claiming that Navalny's defense said the blogger has nothing to do with the channel.

This past Tuesday, a Moscow district court held a hearing in the defamation case against Navalny and his ally, Vladimir Milov, over offensive statements against Prigozhin broadcast on Navalny LIVE. Later that day, the businessman dropped one of the defamation lawsuits against the blogger. Prigozhin's press service argued that during court sessions, Navalny's defense team "has repeatedly stated, being very serious about it, that the client has nothing to do with this channel."

"Concord's legal team informs that it has sent Alexey Navalny an offer to assist in the crackdown of illegal actions against him .

.. Since Navalny admitted that the YouTube channel did not belong to him, the plaintiff decided to drop the lawsuit against him, as well as provide assistance in bringing to justice those who use [Navalny's] name for personal gains, defamation and publicly call for extremist actions on Navalny Live channel," Concord wrote on its VK page.

Last October, Prigozhin's lawyers began filing a series of lawsuits against Navalny and his allies ” Lyubov Sobol, Leonid Volkov, Maksim Shevchenko and Milov ” in a bid to "protect his honor and dignity." The businessman sought to receive five million rubles ($65,700) in moral damages from Navalny and Milov. His legal team has now brought a case against the latter demanding 10 million rubles as compensation for moral damage.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Lawyers Company Vladimir Putin Concord October Moral YouTube Media From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s sustainability efforts support UAEâ€™s su ..

19 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

19 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

19 minutes ago

Benefit of strengthened rupee should be transferre ..

59 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.