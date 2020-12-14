UrduPoint.com
Russia's Prigozhin To Grant $250,000 To Each Of Two Russians Freed From Libyan Custody

Russia's Prigozhin to Grant $250,000 to Each of Two Russians Freed From Libyan Custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has decided to allocate 18 million rubles ($246,571) to each of the two sociologists, Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, who had been recently released from detention in Libya over alleged election meddling, the businessman's company Concord said on Monday.

The Russian citizens were released on December 10 due to joint efforts of Russia's defense and foreign ministries and returned to the homeland the next day.

"They spent 18 months in a prison. Yevgeny Viktorovich [Prigozhin] decided to help Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan and provide financial support of 18 million rubles to each (1 million rubles for each month spent in detention).

Russians do not abandon their own," the company said in a statement.

Shugaley and Sueifan, who arrived in Libya as part of a sociological group organized by the Foundation for National Values Protection, were captured by a police unit aligned with the Government of National Accord for alleged attempts to influence the country's elections. Moscow has refuted the allegations of involvement.

