UrduPoint.com

Russia's Primakov Says Western Media Prepared Ground For US Invasion Of Iraq

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Russia's Primakov Says Western Media Prepared Ground for US Invasion of Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Western media prepared the ground to justify the US-led international intervention in Iraq under the pretext of search for weapons of mass destruction and terrorist links of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, the head of Russia's foreign cooperation agency (Rossotrudnichestvo), Yevgeny Primakov, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Western media had an exclusively service function. They exclusively reported about weapons of mass destruction hidden in Iraq, and Saddam Hussein's connections with al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), which was absolute nonsense.

There is no need to idealize Saddam Hussein, he was not a lamb, but he had very bad relations with al-Qaeda," Primakov said.

The war in Iraq violated international law and was launched outside the sphere of responsibility of the UN Security Council and without Security Council resolutions, Primakov noted.

The US invaded Iraq in 2003 on the pretext of looking for weapons of mass destruction, which were never found. The military operation resulted in the capture and trial of Saddam Hussein. The former Iraqi leader was executed for crimes against humanity on December 30, 2006.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Russia Iraq December Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

7 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

15 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>