Russia's Prime Minister Signs Order To Open Border With Abkhazia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russia's Prime Minister Signs Order to Open Border With Abkhazia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed the order to open the border with Abkhazia, effective Saturday, the cabinet announced.

On Friday, the country's COVID-19 response center had a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, where it made the decision to reopen the border based on the conclusion by the Health Ministry and the consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, on the epidemiological situation in Abkhazia.

"Russia lifts the restrictions on crossing the border with Abkhazia, imposed over the coronavirus situation. The order on the matter has been signed by the head of the government, Mikhail Mishustin," the cabinet said in a statement.

More Stories From World

