MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called on the country's employers on Tuesday to switch their workers to remote work wherever it is possible due to the current dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic

"In order to help our doctors and lower the burden on medical facilities, personnel should be transferred to remote work wherever it is possible and does not interfere with performance," Mishustin said at a meeting of the coordination council on the fight against the coronavirus, asking employers to also pay attention to testing of all employees who do not work remotely.

The prime minister also announced that the Sochi investment forum, originally scheduled for February 17-19 was postponed to a later date and the issue will be reconsidered once the situation with the virus improves.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that nursing homes would be closed to the outside world due to the Omicron variant.

"In light of Omicron's high transmissibility, and the plan does account for that, during the rising incidence we have to return to switching nursing homes to the closed working mode with the work schedule of two-week shifts for the personnel," Golikova said.

Russia will also slash its mandatory quarantine down to seven days and will make adjustments if necessary, according to the official.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told the meeting that Omicron is already prevalent in the Russian capital and the adjacent Moscow Region.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia is currently rapidly rising. The country has confirmed 131,252 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,865,512. Within the same period, 688 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative death toll to 322,678.