Russia's Primorsky Territory Estimates Damage From Winter Storm At $1Mln - Local Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The government of Primorsky Territory, a Russian region bordering China, said on Friday that it had preliminarily estimated the damage from a winter storm that the region a day before at 80 million rubles ($1 million), adding that it intends to seek help at the Federal level.

Starting late on Thursday, the Primorsky Territory has been subjected to extensive snow showers. As a result, many residents are left without electricity, heat and water, while people in Vladivostok have problems with cellular communications. Ferry traffic was also halted, the movement of buses was partially disrupted and a number of flights were delayed.

"As of today, we estimate the need for financing the restoration work at about 80 million rubles.

We have this money," the government said in a statement, citing the chairperson of the Primorsky Territory's government, Vera Shcherbina.

The official also said the funds would be taken from reserves while noting that these were only preliminary expenses.

"The figure is likely to be much higher. And since it was decided to declare a regional state of emergency, we will make it to the federal level and apply for financial assistance," Shcherbina added.

According to the local government, all available forces, including those of the Ministry of Emergencies, are involved in dealing with the consequences of the winter storm.

