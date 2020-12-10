UrduPoint.com
Russia's Prison Population Halved, Number Of Arrestees Decreased Fourfold - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russia's Prison Population Halved, Number of Arrestees Decreased Fourfold - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The number of people incarcerated in Russia has dropped by half, while the number of those arrested dropped fourfold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"You said that our prison population has decreased by half. This is exactly the case: by half and fourfold. Keep in mind that the number of arrested people [decreased] four times, " Putin said at a meeting on human rights and civil society development.

The president added that human rights organizations played a crucial role in improving the rates of arrests and incarceration in Russia.

"Thank you for that," Putin said.

Over the past two decades, the prison population in Russia has dropped twofold. The record-high 1.092 million convicts were reported in 2000, after which the number gradually came down every year. In November of 2020, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service reported the record low 489,118 inmates.

