MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia's manufacturing activity slowed 0.6% in 2022, with processing industries shrinking by only a modest 1.3%, figures published Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics agency showed.

"The manufacturing sector demonstrated fairly good results and resilience. As a result, the growth rate of processing industries stayed above the pessimistic scenario forecasts," the Russian Trade Ministry said in a comment.

The chemical industry was down 1.5% and metal processing 0.8%. Production of drugs and medical equipment grew 8.6%, production of metal goods, apart from vehicles and equipment, increased 7%, clothing 2.1%, and electronics, optics and computers 1.7%.

The trade ministry attributed last year's dip in national manufacturing output to supply chain disruptions and a slump in foreign trade caused by Western sanctions and Russia's pivot toward Asian markets. The output grew 6.3% in 2021.