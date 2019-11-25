UrduPoint.com
Russia's Progress MS-13 Cargo Spacecraft ISS Launch Postponed To December 6 - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:24 PM

Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft launch to the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed to December 6 from December 1 over the revealed technical problems, a source at the Baikonur spaceport told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft launch to the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed to December 6 from December 1 over the revealed technical problems, a source at the Baikonur spaceport told Sputnik on Monday.

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik earlier in the day that although the problems had already been solved, the launch of the spacecraft, expected to deliver New year gifts for astronauts, among other cargo, to the ISS, could be rescheduled.

"The launch is planned for December 6, at 12.34 Moscow time [09:34 GMT]," the source said.

The Progress MS-13 is expected to dock at the ISS on December 8.

The launch was initially planned for December 6, but then rescheduled to December 1 at NASA's request not to hinder the docking of the US Dragon cargo spacecraft.

