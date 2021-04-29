MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-14, which spent a record time in orbit among the Progress vehicles and undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) a day earlier, was de-orbited and sunk, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on its website.

The spacecraft departed from the Zvezda module of the ISS Russian segment early on April 28.