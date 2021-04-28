UrduPoint.com
Russia's Progress MS-14 Cargo Spacecraft Undocks From ISS After Year In Orbit - Broadcast

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:50 AM

Russia's Progress MS-14 Cargo Spacecraft Undocks From ISS After Year in Orbit - Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia's Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft, which spent a record time in orbit among other Progress spacecraft, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS).

The undocking was broadcast on Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' website.

The spacecraft departed from the Zvezda module of the space station's Russian segment at 02:11 a.m. Moscow time (2311 GMT).

Progresses are used to deliver crew cargo, fuel, oxygen, air and drinking water to the ISS. Since 1978, there have been 168 launches of Progress spacecraft of various modifications, three of which did not reach the station due to launch vehicle accidents in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

