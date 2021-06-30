UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia's Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft with cargoes for the International Space Station (ISS) was launched by the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The launch was broadcast live on the website of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.

This is the tenth launch for Russian space rockets in 2021, and in total, according to Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin, 29 Russian space launches are scheduled for this year.

According to the broadcast, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-17 spacecraft was launched at 2:27 a.m. Moscow time Wednesday (23:27 GMT Tuesday) from Site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

