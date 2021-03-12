Russia's proposal to take part in the March 18 international conference on Afghanistan is under consideration in China, the Chinese embassy told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russia's proposal to take part in the March 18 international conference on Afghanistan is under consideration in China, the Chinese embassy told Sputnik.

"China firmly supports a broad and inclusive Afghan peace reconciliation process that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

We support all international activities conducive to enhancing peaceful reconciliation in the country, boosting mutual understanding and bringing all parties, both within and outside Afghanistan, together. Russia's proposal to convene multilateral consultations on Afghanistan is under consideration in China. We will be in close contact with our Russian colleagues and other interested parties on this matter," the embassy said.