BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia's proposals on non-enlargement of NATO and withdrawal of forces from countries bordering Russia is unacceptable for all members of the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We are talking about very specific requirements, which also faced a specific refusal.

The point is not whether or not we want Ukraine to become a member of NATO, the point is that we do not want sovereign states to be told that they cannot make certain decisions. This applies to Ukraine, Finland, Sweden and any sovereign state. Discussions will continue, but I see that there is a clearly established position on both sides. These demands cannot be approved, the Europeans share this position," Borrell told a briefing.