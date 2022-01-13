UrduPoint.com

Russia's Proposal On Non-Enlargement Of NATO Unacceptable For EU - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 05:54 PM

Russia's Proposal on Non-Enlargement of NATO Unacceptable for EU - Borrell

Russia's proposals on non-enlargement of NATO and withdrawal of forces from countries bordering Russia is unacceptable for all members of the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia's proposals on non-enlargement of NATO and withdrawal of forces from countries bordering Russia is unacceptable for all members of the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We are talking about very specific requirements, which also faced a specific refusal.

The point is not whether or not we want Ukraine to become a member of NATO, the point is that we do not want sovereign states to be told that they cannot make certain decisions. This applies to Ukraine, Finland, Sweden and any sovereign state. Discussions will continue, but I see that there is a clearly established position on both sides. These demands cannot be approved, the Europeans share this position," Borrell told a briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia European Union Sweden Finland All From Share

Recent Stories

Lavrov Calls Threats of New US Sanctions Absurd, S ..

Lavrov Calls Threats of New US Sanctions Absurd, Says Moscow Will Respond

5 minutes ago
 Borrell on Nord Stream 2: EU Can Not Ban Construct ..

Borrell on Nord Stream 2: EU Can Not Ban Construction That Complies With Rules

5 minutes ago
 Humayun Saifullah for uninterrupted gas supply to ..

Humayun Saifullah for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic, commercial consumers ..

5 minutes ago
 EU blocks mega-merger of South Korean shipbuilders ..

EU blocks mega-merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo and Hyundai

12 minutes ago
 Consulate General of Germany in Almaty Partially R ..

Consulate General of Germany in Almaty Partially Resumed Operations - Foreign Mi ..

22 minutes ago
 Relatives of Victims of January 1991 Unrest in Lit ..

Relatives of Victims of January 1991 Unrest in Lithuania Sue Gorbachev - Reports

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.