Russia's Proposal On UNSC Summit With Iran Remains On Table After Trump's Refusal- Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russia's Proposal on UNSC Summit With Iran Remains on Table After Trump's Refusal- Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an online conference of leaders of the UNSC states, Germany, and Iran to discuss the Persian Gulf and Iran remains on the table after US President Donald Trump's refusal to support it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Trump said on Saturday that he would unlikely support Putin's initiative to hold the online summit on Iran adding that he would wait until the election.

On Friday, Putin suggested holding a remote videoconference around tensions in the Persian Gulf with the participation of the leaders of the UN Security Council members, Germany and Iran.

"Of course, yes," Ryabkov said when asked whether the initiative is still on the table after Trump's statement.

He urged Washington to assess the advantages of the implementation of this initiative in order to avoid further escalation of the situation in the Persian Gulf

More Stories From World

