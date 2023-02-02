MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia's proposal to deploy the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission in Armenia is still relevant, and if Yerevan is still interested, the mission can be deployed within one or two days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The proposal is still on the table and if our Armenian allies and friends are still interested in it, this mission can be deployed within literally one or two days," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.