SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia's proposal to resume work in the Moscow format on Afghanistan remains on the table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are keeping on the table our proposal to resume work in the Moscow format. These are all five Central Asian states, Iran, Pakistan, China, India, Russia, the United States. In recent years, such a lever for the development of this format has been a troika consisting of Russia-US-China, and an expanded troika, joined by Pakistan. We were also interested in Iran joining this discussion, as well as India," Lavrov said at the All Russia 2021 forum of modern journalism.

He clarified that it was necessary "to gather at one table all those who really, and not in words, influence the situation in Afghanistan, various political forces in this country."

The current situation in Afghanistan cannot be resolved without the unification of all ethnic groups in the political process, Lavrov said.

"It is impossible to resolve the current situation without uniting in the political process not only the Pashtuns, but also the Uzbeks and the Tajiks. We are in favor of this from the very beginning," he said.