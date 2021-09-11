UrduPoint.com

Russia's Proposal To Work In Moscow Format On Afghanistan Remains On Table - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:02 AM

Russia's Proposal to Work in Moscow Format on Afghanistan Remains on Table - Lavrov

Russia's proposal to resume work in the Moscow format on Afghanistan remains on the table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia's proposal to resume work in the Moscow format on Afghanistan remains on the table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are keeping on the table our proposal to resume work in the Moscow format. These are all five Central Asian states, Iran, Pakistan, China, India, Russia, the United States. In recent years, such a lever for the development of this format has been a troika consisting of Russia-US-China, and an expanded troika, joined by Pakistan. We were also interested in Iran joining this discussion, as well as India," Lavrov said at the All Russia 2021 forum of modern journalism.

He clarified that it was necessary "to gather at one table all those who really, and not in words, influence the situation in Afghanistan, various political forces in this country."

The current situation in Afghanistan cannot be resolved without the unification of all ethnic groups in the political process, Lavrov said.

"It is impossible to resolve the current situation without uniting in the political process not only the Pashtuns, but also the Uzbeks and the Tajiks. We are in favor of this from the very beginning," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Iran Moscow Russia China United States All From Asia

Recent Stories

UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of f ..

Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of four prisoners in Gadani jail

3 minutes ago
 French 'king of hash' sentenced to 16 years in pri ..

French 'king of hash' sentenced to 16 years in prison

3 minutes ago
 UK Consumer Watchdog Calls for Tougher Regulation ..

UK Consumer Watchdog Calls for Tougher Regulation of Private PCR Testers

3 minutes ago
 Kiev's Statements on Possible War With Russia Not ..

Kiev's Statements on Possible War With Russia Not Worthy of Attention - Lavrov

14 minutes ago
 South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.