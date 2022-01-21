(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russia's proposals on security guarantees envision withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria and Romania as they joined the alliance after 1997, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"One of the pillars of our initiatives you mentioned is deliberately formulated very clearly and does not allow for any ambiguous interpretations.

We are talking about the withdrawal of foreign forces, equipment and weapons and other steps in order to return to the configuration as of 1997 on the territory of countries that were not NATO members on the specified date. These include Bulgaria and Romania," the ministry's written response to questions received during Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's annual press conference said.