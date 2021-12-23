Russia's proposals on security guarantees will be the main topic of negotiations in Geneva in January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"Russian proposals will be discussed," Peskov told reporters when asked about the agenda of meetings.

The spokesman also said that the next meeting of presidents of Russia and the United States will depend on what we will "hear from US partners."