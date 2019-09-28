UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Proposals On START Extension Talks With US Remain On Table - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

Russia's Proposals on START Extension Talks With US Remain on Table - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) All Russia's proposals to create additional communication channels with the United States, including on the extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), remain on the table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"During talks between our presidents, the Russian side offered to move towards creating additional channels of communication. These proposals are on the table, as well as our proposals that I mentioned today in my speech on a mutual moratorium on the deployment of [intermediate-range] missiles after the collapse of the [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] INF Treaty and on preparations for the extension of the New START treaty," the minister said at a press conference following his participation in the UN General Assembly.

Russia does not mind inviting other countries to discuss strategic stability issues with the United States, Lavrov said.

"[US Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo expressed his readiness to discuss these topics, but reiterated the well-known US position that... we need to expand the scope. We will not mind any formats, if the participants that the United States would like to invite respond to this invitation," Lavrov said.

He noted that Russia believes that the New START treaty, which expires in February 2020, must be extended to maintain at least some kind of a mechanism in the field of strategic stability.

"And I hope that we will continue talking with our US colleagues on this issue," the minister added.

The meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, it lasted a little less than an hour.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Nuclear New York United States February 2020 All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

2 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

2 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

2 hours ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.