Russia's Proposals On Use Of Ukrainian Ports Exclude Arms Delivery - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Russia has made proposals on use of Ukrainian ports for food exports, and they exclude arms delivery to Kiev, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday.

"On July 13, four-party consultations were held in Istanbul between representatives of the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine ...

Russia has proposed measures to ensure the transportation of food to foreign countries, including Russian partners, excluding the use of these logistics chains for the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime, as well as preventing provocations," Konashenkov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, Russia's proposals were "mostly supported" by participants of the meeting and the work on the final document dubbed Black Sea Initiative will be over soon.

