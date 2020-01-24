(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The proposed amendments to the Russian constitution will not deprive citizens of their right to bring cases to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Andrey Klishas, the head of the upper chamber's constitutional legislation committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russia has consistently fulfilled and will fulfill its international legal commitments and remain a responsible member of the international community. Thus, amendments [to the constitution] will not affect a Russian citizen's right to apply to the ECHR if needed," Klishas said.

He added that according to proposed amendments to Article 79, which allows the country to participate in interstate associations, the interpretation of international treaties that contradict the constitution was not enforceable in Russia.

"While admitting the objective necessity of the ECHR's activity on revealing weaknesses in legislation, we should ensure that the Russian constitution is respected," he said.

According to the lawmaker, if amendments are adopted, decisions of the ECHR regarding individuals, such as payments and reviews of rulings, will be implemented according to the usual procedures.

"If the ECHR's interpretation does not contradict the constitution, then the necessary changes to the legislation will be introduced in accordance with the established procedures. If the ECHR's interpretation is contrary to the constitution, then the authorized bodies have the right to apply to the Constitutional Court to consider the possibility of enforcing the ECHR's decision," Klishas said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes during his annual address to the parliament last week. A working group tasked with preparing said amendments was created shortly thereafter, and is co-chaired by Klishas and Lidia Mikheeva, the secretary of the Civic Chamber.